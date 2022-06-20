‘Nobody was really interested’ – Taki Minamino drops biggest hint of potential Liverpool exit with domestic cup comments

Taki Minamino has revealed his frustration at a lack of playing time at Liverpool following his move away from RB Salzburg.

The 27-year-old made 22 appearances for the Reds last term but registered 11 goal contributions across several impressive showings and cameos in the 2021/22 campaign.

“Most of the matches I played in (mainly cup matches) were ones that nobody was really interested in. Even if I got a result, it wouldn’t have any repercussions,” the Japanese international was quoted as saying by Soccer Digest Web (as translated on Reddit).

“I didn’t think about those external things at all, I just pushed myself hard to prove my own worth.

“As a player, I have never had such a difficult period of not being able to compete. I was conscious of how I could maintain my condition in that situation and how I could use my frustration to the next.

“Of course, it was fulfilling as a footballer to be able to fight to the end with the possibility of winning all the titles.

But at the same time, as a player it means a lot to go out and get a result in an important match.

“People say I went out and got a result, but I don’t think I did anything significant. I was just doing the usual things, and it was more frustrating than a good response. I want to be a player who can play in more important matches and leave results.”

It’s surprising to hear of the player feeling that his contributions were somewhat limited given the perception (as shared by Jurgen Klopp and the fanbase) that he was absolutely pivotal to the club’s domestic cup success.

READ MORE: Food poisoning let down Man Utd in Nunez pursuit as Liverpool secured 34-goal star

At his current age, we can completely understand feelings of frustration given that Minamino is supposed to be heading towards the peak years of his playing career.

Nonetheless, few could argue with the former Borussia Dortmund tactician for favouring the likes of Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino and Luis Diaz ahead of him.

The forward has been tipped with an exit this summer and should it materialise we’ll be wishing the Japan star all the best for his future.

EOTK Insider Opinion: How Elliott, Jones & Ramsay could have huge say in potential Bellingham transfer to Liverpool