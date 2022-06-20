Romano keen to end ‘fake’ rumours linking ex-Red with a return to Anfield and reveals what Liverpool’s ‘priority’ now is

Reports have circulated recently suggesting that Liverpool may be interested in bringing Gini Wijnaldum back to Anfield on loan.

The Dutch midfielder left for PSG in the summer of last year after his contract at the Reds expired and he’s struggled to settle in the French capital.

But with Jurgen Klopp’s side reportedly looking to strengthen their midfield options, Fabrizio Romano was keen to end rumours linking our No. 5 with a return to Merseyside and instead revealed that the club’s ‘priority’ is to resolve Naby Keith’s contract situation.

“Liverpool are not in talks to sign Gini Wijnaldum from Paris Saint-Germain as of today. Rumours are described as ‘fake’ by sources,” the Italian tweeted.

“Board priority will extend Naby Keita’s contract, talks to take place soon.”

The Dutch international registered just three goals and three assists for the French champions last season and was left out of PSG’s Champions League for the knockout stages of the competition last term.

It’s slightly sad to see the midfielder struggling – he was such an important player for us and played a vital role in ensuring that Jurgen Klopp’s side tasted huge success in recent seasons.

Keita, meanwhile, featured for the Reds more regularly than ever before last season but there’s the feeling that we’re still yet to see the very best that the Guinea international can offer.

At just 27 years of age, the former RB Leipzig man still has time to show what he’s truly made of, but after costing the club over £50m in 2018, it’s fair to say that he’s disappointed for the most part.

Each season offers players the chance to impress and prove they deserve regular minutes and this campaign could prove to be a huge one for the midfielder.

His current deal is set to expire at the end of next season meaning we run the risk of losing him on a free deal if fresh terms aren’t agreed.

PSG were reportedly interested in our No. 8, but he’s expected to commit his future to Liverpool in the near future.

Following the signing of Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen, it appears that there will be no more incomings at the club this summer, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

