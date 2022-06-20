‘The only thing I can see’ – Ally McCoist bemused by ‘very strange’ Sadio Mane transfer decision

Ally McCoist has expressed his confusion as to why Sadio Mane is willing to swap Liverpool for Bayern Munich.

The Scotsman labelled the winger’s decision to move to Bundesliga from the Premier League as ‘very strange’ and named two sides that he’d ‘understand’ if the Senegal international wanted to join instead.

“Is it because he wants to play in another country? Possibly. Is he going to a better league? No. Is he going to a more competitive league? No. Is he going to a better team? No. I find it very strange,” the pundit told talkSPORT (Rousing The Kop).

“The only thing I can see is the lure, the size of the club, Bayern Munich, is that something he’s always wanted to do?

“I could actually understand it more if it had been Real Madrid or Barcelona. I could understand that a little bit more, because of maybe the lure of one of those club’s, particularly Real Madrid.”

READ MORE: Bayern Munich legend confident that ‘exceptional’ Sadio Mane will impress at the Bundesliga giants

Bayern Munich are of course one of the biggest teams in Europe – they have the same amount of European Cups as us and play an entertaining style of football at the moment.

It’s understandable as to why Mane is seeking a new challenge in Bavaria – he’s won every major trophy possible during his time on Merseyside and he therefore feels like it’s time to call it a day.

In terms of Barcelona, they’re very much in a transition period at the moment.

They played Europa League football last season as a result of failing to progress through the group stages of the Champions League and have a number of financial restraints limiting their transfer window activity.

Because of this, a move to the Nou Camp was never seriously on the cards for Mane, whilst Real Madrid, who defeated us in this season’s Champions League final, would’ve certainly had the ability to sign the winger had they been interested.

It will be strange to see him in a different shirt after tearing it up at Anfield for so many years, but it appears only a matter of time before the 30-year-old’s departure is officially confirmed and we wish him all the best for the future.

EOTK INSIDER: Could Liverpool be set for further incomings? The solutions in the squad… and more!