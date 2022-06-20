Two Liverpool stars could provide answer to Carlo Ancelotti criticism that still haunts Reds after CL final defeat

Bobby Firmino was once deemed absolutely integral to the functioning of Liverpool’s forward line but has fallen on harder times of late as the likes of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have thrived.

That being said, there remains the possibility that this could all be set to change and that the introduction of former Benfica hitman Darwin Nunez could play a role in getting the best out of the No.9 once more and provide a riposte to Carlo Ancelotti’s accusations of predictability following the Champions League final defeat.

“Perhaps the arrival of Nunez will give the Brazilian an opportunity to redefine himself for a second time in his Liverpool career and alter the threat angles from the team as a whole,” Simon Hughes and Mark Carey wrote in a joint piece for The Athletic.

“Firmino arrived in 2015 as an attacking midfielder and was initially deployed on the right. For six years, he was Klopp’s centre-forward but Diogo Jota’s yield and the performances of Mane in the position last season seemed to bring that era to an end.

“In 2021-22, Firmino played just 20 league games but that number will surely increase if Klopp accommodates Nunez and makes Liverpool less predictable by using a shape he was familiar with at Borussia Dortmund.”

A 4-2-3-1 may very well be the answer to the Reds’ problems in that regard, with the reporters noting that the transfer of Fabio Carvalho – capable of playing in midfield but intentioned for the front-three this term – could proved pivotal.

READ MORE: Julian Ward and Co. ‘impressed’ by potential Salah replacement during Nunez scouting but Liverpool won’t go for him due to one key reason – The Athletic

It’s worth noting that the former Hoffenheim hitman did prove to be an integral presence from the bench last term, though any tactical switch-up that could enable Klopp to get the best out of Firmino has to be worth an attempt after the loss of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

After watching Real Madrid effectively ward off the threat of our world-class attacking options in Paris, there will be a determination on our part to be anything but predictable.

Perhaps it could all be chalked down to the exhausting nature of the season, though, as many a fan is more than aware of, that won’t deter our German tactician from continuing to encourage the next stage of Liverpool’s ongoing evolution.

EOTK Insider Opinion: How Elliott, Jones & Ramsay could have huge say in potential Bellingham transfer to Liverpool