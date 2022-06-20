(Video) Athletic journalist raises Salah transfer fear Liverpool will be desperate to avoid

Liverpool are set to enter into another round of negotiations with Mo Salah over a potential contract extension.

Adam Crafton noted that the ‘understanding’ remains that the Egyptian would be prepared to ‘potentially’ move to another English top-flight outfit should discussions fail to reach a suitable conclusion.

It’s a scenario Jurgen Klopp, the club and certainly the fans would much rather avoid if possible given the 30-year-old looks set to continue to deliver his best years of football well into his 30s.

That being said, it’s difficult to imagine Salah being prepared to sacrifice his legacy at the club with a switch to one of our rivals, should the opportunity arise.

Will #LFC pay Mo Salah £400k a week to keep him at the club? 💰🗞️#PaperTalk pic.twitter.com/aeMqRguCWc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 20, 2022