(Video) Delighted Ibrahima Konate spotted riding on back of a bike in Tanzania

The summer break will be a critical time for many a Red to recover after what was a demanding campaign (to say the least) with Liverpool fighting on all fronts for silverware in the 2022/23 season.

Ibrahima Konate was spotted taking his time off in Zanzibar, Tanzania, with one clip capturing the Frechman riding on the back of a Vespa.

We hope the centre-half, much like the rest of the squad’s time away from the squad, proves to be beneficial ahead of what we hope will be another trophy-laden term.

