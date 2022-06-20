(Video) ‘What we do know…’ – Journalist drops encouraging Salah contract update as Liverpool’s ‘strong position’ highlighted

The Athletic’s Adam Crafton has highlighted Liverpool’s superb business in recent times as helping the club develop a ‘strong position’ in negotiations with Mo Salah over fresh terms.

The Egyptian international’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023, though the forward has committed his future to Anfield for the remainder, as things stand.

Should the 30-year-old depart next year, of course, it will leave Julian Ward and his recruitment team with two major challenges to solve given that we’re also hoping to prioritise a big addition to the midfield.

Having brought in the likes of Luis Diaz and, more recently, Darwin Nunez, there has to be at least some faith in Michael Edward’s protege in sourcing a quality alternative who can grow with the club.

Will #LFC pay Mo Salah £400k a week to keep him at the club? 💰🗞️#PaperTalk pic.twitter.com/aeMqRguCWc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 20, 2022