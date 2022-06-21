‘Absolutely shameful’ – Liverpool fans will be outraged by latest ‘untrue’ claim from UEFA official over Paris CL final debacle

In light of the overwhelming evidence supporting the stories shared by fans of both Liverpool and Real Madrid from their experiences in the French capital, one would have thought that UEFA would stand firmly with supporters long after the event of the Champions League final.

In comments relayed by Daniel Austin on Twitter, the organisation’s Events SA CEO, Martin Kallen, continued to push the factually incorrect line that ‘serious security issues’ were caused by those attending ‘with fake tickets or without any ticket’.

Martin Kallen (UEFA): "From 18:52 there were serious security issues because of fans with fake tickets or without any ticket." This is absolutely shameful. Simply untrue. — Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) June 21, 2022

It should be emphasised, yet again, that the behaviour of both sets of fans in Paris was the major reason why a major escalation was avoided, despite the constant provocation provided by French police.

Accusations that Liverpool were also aware of fake tickets in supply – an allegation that has been proved to be false – could be quickly cleared up by the club itself.

Realistically, however, we fail to see what evidence UEFA are currently using to support a view that has been thoroughly disproven by the sheer multitude of fan accounts from the event in question.

We’d imagine both ourselves and Real Madrid will be keen to take an active part in any further investigation to lay bare the truth of the incompetent handling of the final by French authorities and UEFA once and for all.

