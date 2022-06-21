‘Ata legooooooooooo’ – Jose Enrique brutally mocks Man Utd after another player rejects a move to them

Manchester United appear to be struggling to bring in key targets this summer with Brentford’s Christian Eriksen the latest to reject a switch to the Red Devils.

The update, shared by the Guardian, attracted an uproarious reaction from former Liverpool star Jose Enrique on Twitter.

❌ Christian Eriksen has rejected Manchester United's offer and prefers to either stay with Brentford or join Tottenham. | Jamie Jackson, Guardian

😳Another player rejects a move to Man United this summer…

Ata legooooooooooo 😂👋 pic.twitter.com/mMqh50etEQ — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) June 21, 2022

Erik ten Hag’s outfit was beaten to the signature of prolific Benfica hitman Darwin Nunez after the Uruguayan’s head was turned by the prospect of a move to the Merseysiders – an opportunity he grasped with both hands in a £64m move.

READ MORE: Jose Enrique believes another Liverpool transfer ‘is going to happen’ soon

It’s at times like this that we could not be more grateful for the collective superiority of our transfer efforts with the pull of Jurgen Klopp, combined with the expertise of our recruitment team, consistently ensuring that we identify and secure our top targets.

Perfection isn’t quite a guarantee, as the snubbing of Liverpool by Aurelien Tchouameni in favour of a move to Spanish capital highlights, but it’s to our credit that we often have sound alternatives lined up.

If not, patience is the name of the game for the club and we would appear set to exercise that virtue once more whilst waiting for our next top midfield addition next summer.

EOTK INSIDER: Could Liverpool be set for further incomings? The solutions in the squad… and more!