Bayern’s sporting director breaks silence on Mane’s impending transfer after ex-Liverpool forward attends medical

Hasan Salihamidzic has expressed happiness on behalf of Bayern Munich at the completion of Sadio Mane’s move to the German top-flight outfit, as reported in a tweet by Philipp Kessler.

The quotes in question translate as follows (courtesy of Google translate): “We are happy, we are all proud that we were able to bring such a world star to Munich.”

Liverpool agreed a £27.5m fee up front for the 30-year-old winger, which could rise to £35m provided that the conditions attached to the add-ons included are met.

With £5m tacked on in appearances-based add-ons, the Reds can rest assured that the deal will, at the very least, rise to £32.5m – a fee that will just eclipse what Jurgen Klopp’s men initially paid Southampton for the wide man’s services.

READ MORE: Liverpool could break wage approach when signing top talent but only if one condition is met – David Lynch

It will be a strange reality not witnessing the Senegalese speedster at the club in any capacity, even more so should we meet the Bavarians in Europe at some stage next term.

Still, we’ll be wishing Mane nothing but the best of luck in Germany having been nothing short of a superb servant for the club over the course of his six years at L4.

EOTK INSIDER: Could Liverpool be set for further incomings? The solutions in the squad… and more!