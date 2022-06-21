‘Board priority will be…’ – Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool contract update after branding Wijnaldum rumour ‘fake’

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool’s priority in the midfield department is to extend Naby Keita’s contract at Anfield.

The Italian journalist shared the update in question on Twitter, promising fans that talks between club and player are set to ‘take place soon’.

Liverpool are not in talks to sign Gini Wijnaldum from Paris Saint-Germain as of today. Rumours are described as ‘fake’ by sources. ⛔️🇳🇱 #LFC Board priority will be to extend Naby Keita’s contract, talks to take place soon. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2022

The Guinean international’s current terms are set to expire next summer, along with the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mo Salah, James Milner and Bobby Firmino.

The former RB Leipzig man has divided the fanbase following his switch from the Bundesliga due to his inconsistent performances at times, which have been due in no small part to persistent injury struggles throughout his Anfield career.

The prior campaign, however, showed a side of our No.8 that we’ve arguably yet to see, with the medical department working wonders to keep the midfielder fit for much of the season (that too in a 63-game season).

Should the coaching staff be confident in Keita’s availability for the next three or so years, offering him a new contract should be considered a no-brainer.

