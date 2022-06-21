Ex-Liverpool man on ‘big shock’ Anfield exit, wishing he had ‘stayed an extra year’ and commending Jordan Henderson doing so

When a new manager takes over at any club, some players are immediately cast aside and that happened with one man at Liverpool.

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s This Sporting Life podcast, Charlie Adam discussed his Anfield exit: “I just don’t think Brendan fancied me, nothing had been said and then I was just pulled into his office and told the club needed the money so I had to find a new club.

“That was a big shock to me. Liverpool had just spent a lot of money on Joe Allen, plus they already had Jonjo Shelvey, Lucas Leiva and Jordan Henderson as well as obviously Steven Gerrard.

READ MORE: Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spotted training with fellow PL midfielder during pre-pre-season

“Looking back though I should have stayed an extra year – who knows what would have happened?

“Take Jordan. Liverpool were trying to swap him with Clint Dempsey at the time, he refused to go and look how that turned out.”

It is often hard to think that Jordan Henderson was so close to being pushed out the exit door and the trophies and success he could have missed out on, as well as us missing out on his leadership and ability.

For the Scot though, it’s sad that he has the regret of not staying around Merseyside for longer and that he was treated so harshly by the club and Brendan Rodgers.

Things change and so do many players within a squad but it does feel as though that period of our history saw many players forced out, without being handed a real opportunity to impress a new boss.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history