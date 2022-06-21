Inter Milan midfielder is ‘willing to agree a move to Liverpool’ as he wants to work with Jurgen Klopp ‘at all costs’

Liverpool may not be ready to move for a midfielder until next summer but one Inter Milan man would like to make the move to Merseyside.

As reported by Paisley Gates: ‘According to Calcio Mercato Web, the Merseysiders are intent on signing the Azzurri midfielder. They are consistently pressing but the Nerazzurri do not want to lose their prized asset and have slapped a mammoth price tag of 90 million euros on him.

‘The Italian news source have mentioned that Klopp is a huge admirer of the 25-year-old star, who is willing to agree a move to Liverpool to work with the German boss (at all costs)’.

Nicolo Barella has enjoyed a fantastic past campaign in Italy as he was named the Serie A Midfielder of the Season, whilst scoring three goals and recording 13 assists in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp has already been public of his adoration of the Italian, labelling him as a player who has ‘all the things you want’ in a midfielder – ahead of the Champions League tie between the two sides earlier this year.

Given the public touting of Darwin Nunez and how that love affair ended up, maybe it’s time to expect a similar ending for the 25-year-old too.

