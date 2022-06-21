‘Is he going to a better team? No’ – Ally McCoist confused on Sadio Mane’s motives to depart Liverpool for Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane is leaving Liverpool for a new challenge in Germany but Ally McCoist can’t get his head around the decision for him to do so.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the 59-year-old said: “Why is he doing it? Is it for financial reasons? I don’t know. That’s still the question we can’t answer.

“Is it because he wants to play in another country? Possibly. Is he going to a better league? No. Is he going to a more competitive league? No. Is he going to a better team? No.

“I find it very strange. The only thing I can see is the lure of the size of Bayern Munich. Is that something he’s always wanted to do?

“I could understand it more if it was a Real Madrid or a Barcelona. I could understand that a little bit more because of the lure of one of those big clubs, particularly Real Madrid.

“I don’t get it. Maybe he just wants a fresh challenge and feels he’s a little bit stale. That, I can appreciate.”

There aren’t many, if any, teams that can be seen as a step up from Jurgen Klopp’s and it’s fair to say that we are a much more attractive option than Bayern Munich.

It may come down to the finances that the Senegalese forward believes he deserves to be earning and now that he’s won the lot at Anfield, why not go and achieve and earn more elsewhere?

We have been given the best years of the 30-year-old’s career and whatever the motives for his decision, now he has decided it’s time to move on.

