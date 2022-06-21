Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spotted training with fellow PL midfielder during pre-pre-season

Such is the mental and physical commitment to keeping in top shape, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have already started pre-season training.

The Liverpool squad are not expected to be back at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby until the 4th of July but at least two of our players have already begun their road to full fitness.

It is of course expected that the players return in the right shape to begin pre-season training but to be going through high intensity work already, shows their commitment.

It isn’t just the fact that our midfielders are completing the work-outs that is interesting but also the company in which they are keeping whilst they do so.

In a post uploaded to his Instagram account, Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has shared images alongside our lads – which is certainly a strange turn of events.

They may of course just all be in the same place, at the same time but it is not often that you see Premier League ‘rivals’ mixing during the summer break.

You can view the images of Henderson and Oxlade-Chamberlain via Maddison’s Instagram account:

