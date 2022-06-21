Jose Enrique believes another Liverpool transfer ‘is going to happen’ soon

Jose Enrique expects the sale of Neco Williams to occur now that Liverpool have signed cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold in the form of Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay.

The Scot is expected to take up an understudy role beneath the No.66, though is deemed capable of filing out in midfield too if the need calls.

“I believe this is going to happen and is the best for him and the club and more when we’ve just signing Ramsay,” the Spaniard wrote on his Instagram story.

The Merseysiders have also completed deals for Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho, two signings that will plump up the forward line and offer Jurgen Klopp greater tactical flexibility.

The importance of signing the 18-year-old (who turns 19 at the end of July) cannot be understated given the contributions our backup left-back, Kostas Tsimikas, has already made at the club following his switch from the Greek top-flight.

That being said, one does have to feel some sympathy for Williams in light of his stellar performances on loan last term, regardless of what good business his potential sale would represent.

The closeness in age between the Welshman somewhat complicates not only the possibility of regular minutes for the 21-year-old but also the potential for him to replace our No.66 down the line.

It would require more than a degree of patience in that regard and we simply couldn’t begrudge Williams a move should he desire a fresh start elsewhere.

