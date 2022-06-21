Journalist believes that Fabio Carvalho’s role at Liverpool is ‘essentially replacing Origi and Minamino’ in ‘domestic cup games’

Fabio Carvalho has signed for Liverpool under some muted fanfare but with the belief that he will challenge for a starting role with the Reds.

According to Theo Squires from the Liverpool Echo though: “He’ll (Carvalho) get the domestic cup games for sure, essentially replacing Origi and Minamino if he goes too.

“Five subs across the board this season so should get a few league and European appearances too. It’s a good starting point with how well he does deciding how much more he gets.”

READ MORE: ‘Is he going to a better team? No’ – Ally McCoist confused on Sadio Mane’s motives to depart Liverpool for Bayern Munich

This may be somewhat of a surprise to the player and some supporters, with many having big hopes for the former Fulham man next season.

The 19-year-old has a long future ahead of him but if Jurgen Klopp didn’t see a place for him in the squad, there would be little reason to not allow a loan spell with the London club in the upcoming campaign.

It’s just one person’s opinion but it does feel like the Portuguese attacker will be handed slightly more chances than has been hinted at here.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business