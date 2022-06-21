Journalist shares Salah contract update that ‘does at least offer hope’ of compromise in Liverpool talks

Liverpool refuse to rule out hope of agreeing a contract extension for Mo Salah, though it would appear talks are ‘likely to bleed into the start of the next season’, as reported by David Lynch.

The Merseysiders remain firmly wedded to their current approach to the wage structure regardless, which could prove prohibitive down the line should both sides be unwilling to compromise.

“This insistence that the biggest contracts are only to be handed out to those who have already achieved success at Anfield does at least offer hope to fans keen to see Mohamed Salah extend his stay,” the journalist wrote for The National News.

“While it is understood that negotiations over the Egyptian’s deal are now likely to bleed into the start of next season, there is no cap created by Virgil van Dijk’s current status as the club’s top-earner and hope of a compromise persists.

“But, no matter what the outcome of those talks are, Liverpool are unlikely to veer from the disciplined approach to wages that has brought so much rewards in recent years.”

The former Chelsea hitman has made it previously clear that an agreement with his current club will not be dependent purely on money, though it remains to be seen what factor the forward deems most critical.

At 30 years of age, Liverpool’s unwillingness to break the bank and wage structure to hold on to arguably our biggest asset is understandable given how generally successful our recruitment and talent retention has proven to be.

Some may be inclined to point to the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich as evidence to the contrary, though we can have few complaints about having got the most out of the Senegalese international in light of his highly successful six-year stay at Anfield.

We remain hopeful of our Egyptian King staying put beyond 2023 but should circumstances fail to align in a favourable manner we’ve every faith in Julian Ward and Co. sourcing a suitable potential replacement.

