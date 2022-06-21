‘Just a hunch’ – Ex-Liverpool & Everton star predicts where Reds & Man City will finish in PL next season

Finishing a point behind Manchester City in the 2021/22 Premier League season will have hurt Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, not least of all because of how close the club came to delivering a historic quadruple haul of silverware.

The pain of a close shave with history will have hardly been helped by the fact that this wasn’t the first time the Reds came so achingly close to title glory.

Fans may be encouraged to brace themselves once more after Don Hutchison backed his old side to finish second behind the Etihad-based outfit.

Just a hunch,but very happy to be proven wrong.

Klopps men deserve to have more than 1 title behind them 🔥 https://t.co/9a3huQQmrE — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) June 21, 2022

As the Englishman rightly noted, it would be a shame of cosmic proportions were Jurgen Klopp’s time at the club to produce only one title – albeit one of great significance following a 30-year wait for English top-flight glory – given the quality of the side assembled by the former Borussia Dortmund head coach.

Though we wouldn’t put it past the Sky Blues to mount a superb title defence this coming campaign, our latest additions to the squad show that we have absolutely no intention of slowing down our pursuit of silverware.

One battle that many will be keen to witness beyond the blue and red borders of Greater Manchester and Merseyside respectively will be that between new boys Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez.

With Sadio Mane moving to Bayern Munich and Manchester City potentially set to lose key men of the likes of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, how quickly either addition settles in the Premier League could prove potentially decisive in the race for the league crown in the 2022/23 campaign.

Assuming that the hefty number of games our squad was subjected to doesn’t have any lasting consequences that bleed into the next term, it would be foolish for anyone to rule Liverpool out of winning the Premier League title next time around.

There’s also the reality of strengthened rivals to contend with, though one might imagine a fight with two of Europe’s top sides might be asking too much of the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal.

We at the Empire of the Kop, with all due respect to our top-flight rivals, will indeed be expecting Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s men to battle it out once more for the title – a clash between titans we hope the former will come out of on top.

