‘King of the Hill’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold sparks responses from his teammates as he poses during holiday

Trent Alexander-Arnold is coming off the back of a huge season and certainly deserves some time to relax in the sun.

Sharing two images from his post-season break, the 23-year-old also wrote the caption: ‘King of the Hill 😎’.

This post sparked some responses from his Anfield teammates, including: Ibou Konate: ‘👀’, Kaide Gordon: ‘Yhhhhh👀’, Jordan Henderson: ‘Golden boy 🔥’ and Adrian: ‘Uffff 😎🔥 spicy!!’.

The Scouser in our team is obviously a popular member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, especially given the range of responses he received from some of his mates.

The No.66 will have a few more weeks to enjoy the sun, before the intensive pre-season training starts all over again – so he deserves the chance to relax.

Our next campaign certainly won’t be an easy one and the lads will be out to achieve as much silverware and acclaim as they can.

You can view the images of Alexander-Arnold via his Instagram account:

