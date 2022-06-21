Klopp gives Julian Ward specific shopping list for his next midfielder’s attributes; one star ‘ticks all the boxes’ – report

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly told Julian Ward exactly what he wants in Liverpool’s next midfield signing with Jude Bellingham said to tick ‘all the boxes’ for the club.

The Merseysiders supposedly don’t intend to bring any further additions beyond Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay and have identified the next summer window as the ideal time to bolster the middle of the park.

“It is understood from club sources that Klopp has told sporting director Julian Ward exactly what he requires – a young, multi-functional operator with technique and athleticism in equal abundance,” Simon Mullock wrote for the Mirror.

“Rising England star Jude Bellingham ticks all the boxes for both Klopp and Ward.

“Bellingham celebrates his 19th birthday later this month – and yet he boasts a wealth of Bundesliga and Champions League experience with Borussia Dortmund.”

The England international in question is expected by many commentators to be around (if not at the very peak) the top of the club’s shortlist in that regard, though he will by no means be the club’s sole target.

Given that the club’s owners, FSG, have shown a willingness to fund big deals, beating out competition shouldn’t be particularly challenging (depending on what demands Borussia Dortmund make).

That being said, however, it will likely all come down to the player’s wage demands, which could put us off from completing a move.

Having accrued some impressive experience at an early age, it’s more than possible that Bellingham will feel a lucrative package is justified, even though he will only be 19 years of age come next year.

We’d like to hope that the prospect of working under the globe’s leading managers in Jurgen Klopp will prove to be decisive in any negotiations, of course, perhaps encouraging the England international to accept a deal we deem fitting for his talents and age.

