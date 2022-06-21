Liverpool could break wage approach when signing top talent but only if one condition is met – David Lynch

Liverpool will only be inclined to dish out high wages when a new signing arrives ‘as one of the best in the world in their position’.

This comes courtesy of David Lynch at The National News with the example of Thiago Alcantara highlighted as an exception to the general rule favoured by the club when recruiting new additions to the squad.

This has been the guiding principle throughout FSG’s regime as club owners and has seen the club pull out of deals for the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Jadon Sancho due to significant salary demands.

READ MORE: Journalist shares Salah contract update that ‘does at least offer hope’ of compromise in Liverpool talks

It’s a fair condition on our part, which avoids a potentially damaging scenario where the side is forking out huge sums every year on talent that may not reach their full potential or prove to be a success at all.

There’s also the possibility to consider when terms do eventually run out we’d be starting from a position of weakness in terms of likely being unable to offer significantly bigger wages.

It’s a policy that doesn’t appeal to every fan, of course, but few can question just how successful this approach has proven to be during the Jurgen Klopp era.

EOTK INSIDER: Could Liverpool be set for further incomings? The solutions in the squad… and more!