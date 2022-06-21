Loris Karius says Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich ‘would be a crazy transfer’ and how well he thinks he will settle in Germany

Liverpool seem destined to say goodbye to Sadio Mane in the next few days and one of his current teammates has had his say.

Speaking with beIN Sports, Loris Karius said: “It would be a crazy transfer for Bayern, because he’s one of the top players at Liverpool.

“If Bayern Munich manages to sign someone like him, then you can only congratulate them and the Bundesliga too. It would be another star in the league, so I would be very happy for the Bundesliga.

READ MORE: Inter Milan midfielder is ‘willing to agree a move to Liverpool’ as he wants to work with Jurgen Klopp ‘at all costs’

“Sadio Mane is very reserved, very down to earth. He also speaks a bit of German from his time in [RB] Salzburg. I’ve always got along very well with him, actually everyone. Should he come to Germany, he won’t have any problems adapting.”

The German ‘keeper is on his way out of the Anfield exit door this month too and they are both looking to start a new life in football, probably in Germany.

It’s all so sad to see our No.10 leave, he is a club legend and will never be forgotten by anyone lucky enough to watch him play for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

It’s nice to hear that the Senegalese attacker was also very popular in the dressing room and will be missed by all past and present Merseyside teammates.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history