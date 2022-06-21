Matthijs de Ligt again linked with a move to Liverpool with the defender admitting it would be ‘difficult to refuse’ Anfield

Matthijs de Ligt has surprisingly been linked with a move to Liverpool several times this summer and the rumours aren’t going away.

As reported by Sport Witness: ‘Tuttosport say ‘pay attention to Liverpool’ and it’s explained high economic offers from the Premier League would be ‘difficult to refuse’.

‘Juventus, meanwhile, want to keep the Dutchman and have been trying to get him to agree a contract renewal with a lower release clause. The Serie A club would want De Ligt to agree to lower wages, in return for a lower release clause’.

‘That could open up the possibility of a cheaper move next summer, and there really seems no reason for Liverpool to break the bank for De Ligt, regardless of what these claims are pushing forward’.

Jurgen Klopp is blessed to have four amazing centre-backs and none are of the age that we would expect them to be retiring in the next couple of seasons.

Add the presence of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams to the mix too, it just seems so unlikely we would want to break the bank for another one.

The more this story comes up, the more it feels like the Dutchman’s representatives are desperate for a move to Merseyside and to see the defender reuniting with Virgil van Dijk.

