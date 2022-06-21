‘Mrs Oxlade-Chamberlain to be!’ – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is congratulated by his teammates as he shares news of engagement

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made a major decision on his future, off the field future that is, as he’s announced his engagement.

Writing on his Instagram account, the 28-year-old said: ‘Mrs Oxlade-Chamberlain to be! @perrieedwards ❤️💍’.

Our No.15 then received responses from some of his Anfield teammates, including: Bobby Firmino: ‘🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙏🏻🙏🏻🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼’, Jordan Henderson: ‘🙌❤️’, Andy Robertson ‘Couple of legends 🙌❤️’ and Virgil van Dijk: ‘👏’.

READ MORE: ‘Obviously I support Liverpool’ – Calvin Ramsay on supporting Liverpool as a child and wanting to emulate two of his heroes

The former Arsenal man is now engaged to Little Mix star Perrie Edwards, with our midfielder sharing images of how the big moment on the beach was done.

It’s safe to say the pair looked very happy and we all wish them the best of luck and happiness for the future.

With a short break still remaining before the start of Liverpool’s pre-season training, the England international will have to shift his focus back to Merseyside very soon but for now can enjoy a real milestone in his life.

You can view the post from Oxlade-Chamberlain on his Instagram account:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history