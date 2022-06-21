Paris Champions League final ball is sold more than £20,000

Liverpool took part in a disastrous (for many different reasons) Champions League final in Paris and a memento has now been sold off from the game.

As reported by BBC News: ‘The ball used to kick-off the UEFA Champions League final 2022 has been sold for £24,000 to benefit a refugee charity.

‘It was used to start the game when Liverpool FC lost 1-0 to Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Paris on 28 May.

‘The sale, organised by auctioneer Graham Budd, took place in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, to coincide with World Refugee Day.

‘The proceeds will go to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

‘The charity helps protect people forced to flee their homes due to conflict and persecution’.

It’s good that there has at least been some good to come from the night where Jurgen Klopp’s side were defeated and thousands of our supporters were subject to awful treatment from the authorities.

It’s quite unlike UEFA to think of anyone but themsleves and so it makes a big change for them.

The ball was used from kick-off to the first restart where the ball was then replaced, meaning there’s plenty of opportunity for more good to come.

