(Photo) Mane’s Bundesliga switch nears as ex-Red pictured in Germany by Bayern journalist ahead of £27.5m move

It still won’t have sunk in for many a Liverpool fan that Sadio Mane will be playing in Bayern Munich colours next season after the Reds agreed on £27.5m with the Bavarians for the winger’s services.

Still, it’s an eventuality that remains very much on course, with one German journalist, Philipp Kessler, capturing the Senegalese international ahead of his medical with the German champions.

Our ex-No.10 will be a greatly missed figure at Anfield, not least of all by Jurgen Klopp given the player’s significance in helping lead our revolution under the German tactician.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @kessler_philipp: