(Photo) Sadio Mane snapped in Mallorca ahead of impending Bayern Munich transfer switch; presentation date set

Sadio Mane’s move to Bayern Munich is well on the way after Liverpool agreed the £27.5m sale of the Senegalese international to the German champions.

The former Southampton ace has already been spotted in Mallorca ahead of his impending medical with the Bavarians today with the club expected to present their latest signing tomorrow, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The Merseysiders moved swiftly to replace their former No.10 with the transfer of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Update #Mané: After a short break at Mallorca, he will arrive in Munich today. We have the picture of his arrival in Mallorca on Sunday. Medical and signing of his contract until 2025 probably today. Presentation in the stadium tomorrow. @SkySportDE 🇸🇳 https://t.co/H6RBGZFlMr — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 21, 2022