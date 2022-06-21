“There were ups and downs” – Loris Karius reflects on his Liverpool career and how he has ‘developed as a person’ on Merseyside

Loris Karius will depart Liverpool at the end of the month, with the club not renewing his contract, and he has been reflecting on his career at Anfield.

Speaking with beIN Sports, the 28-year-old said: “There were ups and downs. It’s part of the game, that’s football, but I’ve developed as a person.

“I’ll take my determination with me to my next job.

READ MORE: Journalist believes that Fabio Carvalho’s role at Liverpool is ‘essentially replacing Origi and Minamino’ in ‘domestic cup games’

“It’s about having a good feeling. The club can be in Germany, but also abroad. I just have to feel that the chemistry with those responsible is right, that they have a good feeling about me, and I have a good feeling with them.”

It’s sad that the German was never handed a shot at redemption, following the disastrous events for him at Kyiv in 2018 against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

That will always be the way that his spell on Merseyside will be remembered, perhaps even more upsetting is that it will no doubt be the story of his footballing life too.

It looks like he has his eyes on a move back home to Germany and let’s hope that the former Mainz man can find a new home, where he can jump start his career.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business