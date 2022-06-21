‘There will be no stopgaps’ that Liverpool sign and we were more than ‘willing to pass on deals’ for midfielders this summer

Liverpool are in the market for a midfielder next summer but will not be rushed into a deal for anyone this year.

As reported by David Lynch for The National: ‘There will be no stopgaps brought in if these game-changing signings can’t be secured, either, which is why Liverpool are willing to pass on deals for the likes of Youri Tielemans, Kalvin Phillips and Yves Bissouma this summer, all of which they considered relatively easy to complete’.

This may not be the most exciting news for our supporters, with everyone loving the speculation and fanfare that surrounds a new signing at Anfield.

Hearing names like Youri Tielemans, Kalvin Phillips and Yves Bissouma ‘slipping through the net’ may worry some of our fans but if the club don’t want the players, then why should we enter negotiations for them?

It looks to everyone that Jude Bellingham is that player and that we are willing to wait another year for him to arrive on Merseyside, with this and the Darwin Nunez capture proving that the club are willing to spend big when needed.

It may not be the news that people want but we must trust those in charge of our transfers.

