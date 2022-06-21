‘They are actually nowhere near Manchester City’ – BBC pundit drops Liverpool verdict after Reds’ Calvin Ramsay signing

The signing of Calvin Ramsay may seem somewhat underwhelming to those outside the red half of Merseyside, however, as Pat Nevin notes, the addition is ultimately highly necessary.

The Scot suggested that without the assists gained from the Reds’ fullbacks, the club is ‘nowhere near Manchester City’ – a claim Jurgen Klopp will hope to avoid with the cover attained for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“If you take the assists from the Liverpool full-backs out of their team, they are actually nowhere near Manchester City, so they know the importance of those positions,” the 58-year-old was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“They’ll want someone who can come in when Trent Alexander-Arnold is not available or needs a rest – and remember the extraordinary number of games Liverpool have been playing.

“If he does well and improves quickly, I think he’ll get opportunities this season. It may only be the Carabao Cup, but that is still a competition you want to play in.

“If you look at their squad, I don’t think, apart from Trent, they’ve got anyone specifically set up to play that position.”

The teenager registered nine assists in 33 games (across all competitions), a more than respectable return in what was effectively his breakout season at Aberdeen.

The success of Kostas Tsimikas has proven the importance of having quality cover for the fullback positions – spots that are critical to our chance creation and style of play – which is quite something given the world-class nature of our first-choice options.

Though coming in extremely highly rated after securing the Scottish Football Writers’ Association’s young player of the year award, the step up to our No.66’s level will remain quite the leap for a raw but exciting starlet.

If he can manage to emulate his fellow backup star in our Greek international, of course, Liverpool will arguably be in the strongest position they’ve ever been in.

