20-goal striker Liverpool sold for £6.5m held ‘positive’ talks with Premier League club at the weekend, says reliable journalist

Taiwo Awoniyi could very well be a Nottingham Forest player come the end of the summer transfer window with various reports concurring on the promoted outfit’s interest in the former Liverpool striker.

Jacque Talbot disputed claims that talks had collapsed between the Tricky Trees and the 24-year-old on Twitter.

Also nothing in Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi rejecting Forest. Had talks over the weekend and it was positive. Stuff to do still but there’s been no collapse. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) June 22, 2022

Having enjoyed a superb maiden campaign in the German top-flight – finishing sixth in the Bundesliga scoring charts last term on 15 goals (20 across all competitions) – interest in the Nigerian international is certainly understandable.

READ MORE: Mo Salah has just dropped fresh Sadio Mane message after Bayern transfer confirmed

That being said, the forward remains something of an unknown quantity as far as the Premier League is concerned in light of the fact Awoniyi never registered a senior appearance for Liverpool due to prior work permit issues.

Should Steve Cooper’s men pursue a move for the former Red to completion, however, a transfer may lighten any lingering regrets over the somewhat minuscule £6.5m fee Jurgen Klopp’s outfit agreed with Union Berlin for his services last summer with us set to pocket a fraction of any successful bid courtesy of the 10% sell-on clause attached to his prior sale.

From our point of view here at the Empire of the Kop, we’ll be particularly curious to see how the 6′ attacker would fare in the English top-flight and whether a mistake was made in letting the No.14 leave so cheaply.

EOTK INSIDER: Could Liverpool be set for further incomings? The solutions in the squad… and more!