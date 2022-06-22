Bayern’s sporting director shares surprising location where Sadio Mane was first discussed as a transfer target

Hasan Salihamidzic admitted that the possibility of a move on Bayern Munich’s part for Sadio Mane was first considered in his garden with the 30-year-old’s representative.

The Senegalese international officially completed a move to the German champions today, signing a three-year contract that will keep him in Bavaria until 2025.

“It was in my garden. Marco Neppe and I sat together with Björn Bezemer and Daniel Delonga, their ROOF agency represents Serge Gnabry. It’s no secret we were in talks because we want to extend with Serge,” the sporting director told Bild (via the Daily Star).

“That was when the name of Sadio Mané was mentioned for the first time, as he’s also represented by Björn.

“During the talks I thought to myself: ‘Something is possible!’ – As Björn was leaving, I asked him how big the chances really are.”

Having helped secure the return of both the Premier League and Champions League titles to Merseyside – not to mention registering 158 goal contributions across 269 games for the club – the ex-No.10’s status as an Anfield great has been cemented.

The break up of our prestigious front-three (original members including Bobby Firmino, Mo Salah and Mane) was to be expected sooner rather than later with all three having entered their 30s.

Still, with our wide men showing superb levels of conditioning to keep performing at a high standard, the hope was that our Senegalese speedster could be encouraged to extend his stay.

With a contract impasse continuing between our No.11 and the club, however, perhaps it may be a blessing in disguise that enables us to hold on to another key piece, should a compromise remain attainable between the two parties.

