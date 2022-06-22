Fabio Carvalho’s ‘George of the Jungle’ break that saw him depart Benfica at 11-years-old

Fabio Carvalho is about to begin a new chapter in his footballing career with Liverpool but he’s already rubbed shoulders with the stars.

Back in 2013, whilst playing for Benfica as an 11-year-old prodigy in their academy set up, our new signing was spotted by Greg Cruttwell a filmmaker turned football manager.

The London-born actor’s last on-screen appearance came in ‘George of the Jungle’ in 1997, after he had also featured in French & Saunders and Birds of a Feather, before he went behind the screen.

Whilst working off camera, the now 62-year-old founded Balham Blazers Football Club in 2011 and they soon became a professional outfit – with their multi-talented owner helping spot talent.

The London-based team were quick to notice the ability of a certain Portuguese attacker, they were soon able to sign the youngster and move him to England.

From there a move to Fulham was possible in 2015 and seven years later the transfer to Anfield is now the next destination.

You can read an interview with Greg Cruttwell via BBC Sport and his career in film and TV is available via IMDb.

