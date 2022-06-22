Florian Plettenberg drops details of Sadio Mane’s completed move to Bayern Munich

Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that Sadio Mane has signed a three-year contract with new outfit Bayern Munich that will keep him with the club until the summer of 2025.

The Sky Sports journalist shared the update in question on Twitter following the Senegalese international’s £27.5m move from Liverpool.

The Reds have already arranged cover for their departing No.10 in the form of £64m Benfica man Darwin Nunez who arrives at L4 having developed a stellar reputation in the Portuguese top-flight.

We at the Empire of the Kop would like to preface any discussion around Mane’s exit by wishing the forward the best of luck in Germany.

Despite being 30 years of age, the former Southampton star’s superb level of conditioning will likely mean that he’ll be a resounding success with his new employers for many more years to come and he’ll be well missed by Liverpool.

Whilst ultimately a shame to lose such a phenomenal servant, our quick move for Nunez highlights our continued determination to keep Jurgen Klopp’s project moving forward; a degree of ruthlessness that has served us extremely well historically.

