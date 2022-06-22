‘I’m still struggling’ – Michael Owen can’t understand one Liverpool transfer

Michael Owen admitted on Twitter that he still couldn’t get his head around Sadio Mane’s switch to Bayern Munich.

The former Southampton ace agreed a £27.5m move to the German champions despite Liverpool’s hopes of securing the 30-year-old on a new contract to keep him beyond the summer of 2023.

I’m still struggling to understand why Sadio Mane would leave Liverpool for Bayern Munich but he’s been an outstanding player, given great service and will go down as a club legend. — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) June 22, 2022

The former No.10’s exit marks the start of the breakup of the Reds’ traditional forward line originally composed of the Senegalese international, Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah.

After seeing Mane go out the exit door, however, the hope remains that at least one of our experienced options in the forward line can be tied down beyond the current expiration date of their terms.

The club remains keen on progressing talks with our No.11 despite prior setbacks, though a compromise on both parties’ sides may very well be necessary to achieve the result many a fan is hoping to see before the start of the new campaign.

Let discussions drag on into the season and it will look increasingly unlikely that Salah will commit beyond 2023, which will leave Klopp’s men with a great deal of noise and speculation around their dealings that the German would much rather avoid.

