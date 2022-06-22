(Image) Kostas Tsimikas unveils his new hair style as he enjoys the end of his summer break from Liverpool

Kostas Tsimikas will be hoping for even more game time next season, as he enjoys the end of his pre pre-season break.

The No.21 will be wanting to push Andy Robertson for more first-team football in the next campaign and may well be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the five substitution rule being introduced to the Premier League.

If he is to do so, the Greek Scouser looks like he will be turning out for the Reds with a drastically different hairstyle – if he latest social media post is anything to go by.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the left-back shared an image of his new cornrow hair style whilst he was enjoying a cup of coffee in Platea, in the heart of Kalamata, Greece.

It’s certainly a change from the more reserved look we are used to from the 26-year-old and he will be turning a few heads inside the Kirkby AXA Training Centre, when the players are set to return on the 4th of July.

You can view the image of Tsimikas’ new hairstyle via his Instagram stories:

