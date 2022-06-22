(Images) Mo Salah is ‘transforming’ his home village of Nagrig in Egypt after donating ‘£3,500 to poor families monthly’

Mo Salah is nothing short of a national hero in Egypt and a lot of that is down to his charitable actions for his home nation.

As reported by Africa Facts Zone: ‘Mohamed Salah is transforming his village, Nagrig in Egypt.

‘He built a hospital, school, youth centre and ambulance unit for his people in his village.

READ MORE: Liverpool set to complete loan deals for seven players this summer as youngsters seek further first-team experience

‘He built a $450,000 water treatment plant to provide drinking water for his people.

‘He gives £3,500 to poor families monthly’.

It’s an amazing feat by the 30-year-old to ensure that he uses his position of privilege to help others, people that he would be exactly the same as if he hadn’t become a footballer.

The images shared of the improved infrastructure and Salah emblazoned buildings, all shows how much he has helped and how well loved the Egyptian King is.

Let’s hope he has some more spare money to donate, once he finally agrees to sign a new deal and extend his stay at Anfield.

You can view the statistics and images via @AfricaFactsZone on Twitter:

Mohamed Salah is transforming his village, Nagrig in Egypt. He built a hospital, school, youth centre and ambulance unit for his people in his village. He built a $450,000 water treatment plant to provide drinking water for his people. He gives £3,500 to poor families monthly. pic.twitter.com/73WBVWqW14 — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) June 21, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business