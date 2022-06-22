Jakub Ojrzynski completes loan move away from Liverpool as the 19-year-old searches for more first-team football

Jakub Ojrzynski’s departure from Liverpool, despite it only being on loan, will probably be overshadowed by the news about Sadio Mane.

As reported by the club’s website though: ‘Academy goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski has joined Polish side Radomiak Radom on loan, subject to international clearance.

‘The 19-year-old will spend time plying his trade in the Ekstraklasa, his home country’s top flight.

READ MORE: (Video) Andy Robertson spotted in a hotel pool with Jack Grealish as the pair enjoy the sun in Las Vegas party

‘Ojrzynski, a Poland youth international, joined the Reds in 2019 and penned a new long-term contract with the club last summer’.

It’s good for the 19-year-old that he is being handed an opportunity to return home and play some competitive football, following a successful season in Wales with Caernarfon Town.

Ekstraklasa finished seventh in their league in the last campaign and our stopper will be hoping to aid their pursuit of a higher placed finish this season, which starts next month.

With uncertainty around the long-term future of Caoimhin Kelleher, this could be a good opportunity for the former Legia Warsaw teen to forge a way into Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business