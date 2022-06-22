Liverpool ‘have agreed to sell’ Takumi Minamino for £15.5 million as the Japanese international is set to move to Monaco

Takumi Minamino looks set to become the third Liverpool forward to depart the club in this window, as we have now accepted a bid for him.

As reported by Mandeep Sanghera on BBC Sport: ‘Liverpool have agreed to sell Japan international Takumi Minamino to Monaco for 18m euros (£15.5m).

‘The Ligue 1 side were one of a number of clubs interested in the 27-year-old, who joined the Reds from Red Bull Salzburg for £7.25m in 2020.

‘The deal for Minamino is worth a fixed 15m euros (£12.9m) and 3m euros (£2.6m) in add-ons’.

Given the departures of Divock Origi and Sadio Mane, combined with the introduction of five Premier League substitutions next season, it did look like the Japanese international would be convinced to hang around for at least another year.

Instead, our man for the cups has decided that he wants to end his Anfield journey and the club have received a bid that they think is suitable for his services.

Having signed for less than £8 million in 2020, we have made a decent profit on the 27-year-old and can only wish him all the best for the future.

