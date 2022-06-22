Liverpool ‘passed up’ on chance to sign £34m Arsenal midfielder this summer despite ‘having previously reached an agreement’ – report

Liverpool reportedly could have plumped up their midfield options this summer with the addition of former FC Porto star, Fabio Vieira.

This comes courtesy of the Mirror (via Sky Sports), with the publication reporting that the Reds ‘passed up’ on the opportunity despite ‘having previously reached an agreement’ over the player’s future.

The 22-year-old instead joined Arsenal in a £34m deal with the Merseysiders having previously made it clear that no further additions will be made in the current window.

READ MORE: ‘I’m still struggling’ – Michael Owen can’t understand one Liverpool transfer

The middle of the park nonetheless remains the priority for the club in the next summer window, so one can only imagine that Vieira simply didn’t fit the bill for what Jurgen Klopp and our recruitment team were looking for given the somewhat affordable price tag attached.

Certainly, this would fit quite neatly into the club’s general approach to the market with Julian Ward, much like his predecessor before him, not interested in stopgap solutions to merely get us through a campaign.

If we do make an approach next year, it will be for a talent within the 20-24 age range, potentially on the verge of breaking into the world-class bracket of superstars we seem to churn out at the rate of knots under the guidance of our German tactician.

EOTK INSIDER: Could Liverpool be set for further incomings? The solutions in the squad… and more!