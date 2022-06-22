Liverpool sent Mane & Carvalho message as summer signing’s ex-coach issues ‘very confident’ prediction

Greg Cruttwell has backed Fabio Carvalho to be success at Liverpool following on from his move away from Fulham.

The 62-year-old expects the Portuguese starlet to be an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of football with the attacking midfielder already tipped to be utilised as an option for the forward line.

“The type of player he is, he suits [Jurgen] Klopp down to the bone,” the Balham FC founder told BBC Sport.

“The great thing about him is he keeps things simple. He passes and moves at pace, he sees things. He could be in that generation that replaces the likes of [Roberto] Firmino and Sadio Mane.

“If he has to be patient, he will be, he will keep working hard. I’m very confident he will succeed.”

It’s unlikely fans will see the teenager displace one of Luis Diaz and Co. immediately, though a tactical change to accommodate his talents could very well be brought about to get the most out of the 19-year-old and fellow new signing, Darwin Nunez.

A return to the 4-2-3-1 Klopp favoured during his Borussia Dortmund days would allow us to utilise Carvalho as a No.10 behind our Uruguayan international.

Having enjoyed some success down the left-flank, we could see the starlet also providing some extra cover for Sadio Mane’s old position (now dominated by our winter window signing).

Whilst perhaps this isn’t a window defined by the addition of instant hitters, there’s no question that Liverpool have actively sought out to safeguard the future with its latest batch of business.

It would be far too premature to suggest that Carvalho will live up to the legacy left by our old No.10, though there’s plenty to be excited about should he fulfill the considerable level of potential at his disposal; a likely prospect, one might think, under a manager like Jurgen Klopp.

