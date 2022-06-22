Liverpool set for ‘difficult conversation’ with 23-year-old star Klopp labelled ‘absolutely insane’ next summer – David Lynch

Liverpool could be due for a ‘difficult conversation’ with Caoimhin Kelleher over the Ireland international’s Liverpool future come the end of the next campaign.

This update comes courtesy of David Lynch on Twitter with the former Ringmahon Rangers shotstopper enjoying a long-term contract at Anfield that isn’t set to expire until 2026.

Liverpool won’t be letting Caomhin Kelleher leave the club this summer, but a difficult conversation awaits at the end of next season.https://t.co/M4t8lY6j9K — David Lynch (@dmlynch) June 22, 2022

As such, Jurgen Klopp’s men can rest assured that they should earn a particularly sizeable fee for the 23-year-old should a transfer exit be desired next summer.

It’s an eventuality the German tactician, not to mention fans of the club, will be desperate to avoid for a player the 55-year-old described as an ‘absolutely insane’ talent in the wake of our League Cup final victory over Chelsea (as reported by HITC).

You’d be hardpressed to find a better deputy for Alisson Becker in all of world football – a fact the former Borussia Dortmund head coach will be well aware of should Kelleher express a desire to part ways with us down the line in the hopes of boosting his chances of being Ireland’s first-choice ‘keeper.

