Liverpool set for transfer windfall as Sky Sports reporter confirms ex-Red Taiwo Awoniyi’s move to Nottingham Forest

Liverpool could be set to receive £1.76m from the transfer of Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin to Nottingham Forest.

Florian Plettenberg reported on the move on Twitter, with the Reds set to benefit courtesy of a 10% sell-on clause inserted in the deal that initially brought the Nigerian to the Bundesliga.

❗️X News #Awoniyi: He will join Nottingham! The deal will be finalized in the next hours. Verbal agreement since days. Union Berlin will receive €20.5m transfer fee! @SkySportDE 🇳🇬 https://t.co/2T1dtkVxAs — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 22, 2022

It’s a small fee to gain out of any agreement, though one that demonstrates the smart thinking of the club’s recruitment team in recognising the potential value of the 24-year-old.

READ MORE: Sadio Mane at a loss for words over ‘really strange’ Liverpool development

Having registered 15 goals in the German top-flight last term (the sixth highest in the division), however, there will likely be some questions fielded by Liverpool fans as to why such a promising attacker was allowed to leave Anfield in the first place.

Work permit difficulties prevented Jurgen Klopp from utilising the striker until last year and by that point the likes of Diogo Jota, Bobby Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane were all well-established at the club, which would have likely severely limited Awoniyi’s playing time.

A move to Germany was, evidently, more than ideal for his development and we’ll wish our former player nothing but the best of luck with Steve Cooper’s side should the deal go through without any hiccups.

EOTK INSIDER: Could Liverpool be set for further incomings? The solutions in the squad… and more!