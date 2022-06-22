Mane says he’ll hold onto his Liverpool connection by doing one thing after every Bayern game

Sadio Mane has promised to maintain his Liverpool connection by watching Jurgen Klopp’s men in their fixtures after every game with Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old signed a three-year contract with the Bavarian giants that will keep him in the Bundesliga until the summer of 2025.

“Yeah, of course! After every game! After every one of my games in Munich I will come to the dressing room and I will watch Liverpool, for sure, because I am going to be Liverpool’s No.1 fan forever,” the AFCON winner told the club’s official website. “I just want to say good luck to them and I have an eye on them. And for sure they will be even better because I know the boys: great players, great talent, great maturity and attitude, so of course, Liverpool will always stay even better, for sure.”

The former No.10 enjoyed a prolific career with the Merseysiders, registering 158 goal contributions across 269 games for the club (in all competitions) and will no doubt be a superb addition to Julian Nagelsmann’s squad.

READ MORE: ‘Wow!’ – Many Liverpool fans will agree with Mane’s favourite moment at Liverpool in farewell interview

It’s a lovely touch from the winger-turned-striker and we’ll certainly hold him to his promise of coming back to Liverpool to take in Anfield as a fan.

He’ll always be welcomed back with open arms as our guest of honour when the time is right, though we first wish him all the best in his individual and team pursuits, particularly this year with Mane set to compete with Karim Benzema and Mo Salah for the Ballon d’Or.

The wide man will be a massive loss for Klopp, his coaching staff and the players, though we’ve a habit of reacting positively to heartbreaking exits and we’ll be hoping that new boy Darwin Nunez can get fans excited about the future and the impending season right from the off.

EOTK INSIDER: Could Liverpool be set for further incomings? The solutions in the squad… and more!