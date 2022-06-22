Michael Edwards approached by Premier League club to become new sporting director

Michael Edwards has been replaced at Liverpool by Julian Ward but has yet to join a new club and share his transfer expertise.

As reported by CaughtOffside: ‘Todd Boehly recently approached #LFC Michael Edwards to become #CFC new sporting director 🔵

‘Edwards has REJECTED the first proposal, CaughtOffside understands’.

READ MORE: (Image) Kostas Tsimikas unveils his new hair style as he enjoys the end of his summer break from Liverpool

After more than 10 years at Anfield, culminating in the role of Sporting Director, the 42-year-old is now looking for a new challenge but looks to have turned down Chelsea.

Todd Boehly is clearly looking to make a bold change at the helm of the negotiating head of the club, as his first summer since taking over from Roman Abramovich is now underway.

It’s interesting that the proposal from the London club wasn’t attractive enough for the now former Liverpool man, as he hunts for his next adventure.

With experience also working with Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth, perhaps the Southampton-born informatics expert is looking for a change of scenery all together.

You can view the update on Edwards’ future via @caughtoffside on Twitter:

🚨 EXCL. 🚨 Todd Boehly recently approached #LFC Michael Edwards to become #CFC new sporting director 🔵 Edwards has REJECTED the first proposal, CaughtOffside understands. pic.twitter.com/3ENmYPQVbc — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 22, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business