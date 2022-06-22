Mo Salah has just dropped fresh Sadio Mane message after Bayern transfer confirmed

Mo Salah will have reason to miss Sadio Mane more than most following the Senegalese international’s exit from Liverpool.

The No.11 shared a heartfelt farewell message to his teammate who helped form a significant part of a devastating attacking trio that terrified Europe at the peak of its powers.

It’s been quite a ride! Thank you for all the good times and I wish you all the best in your new adventure! You will be missed by all of us. pic.twitter.com/zndPry1mfg — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 22, 2022

At 30 years of age (and several pieces of silverware later), there won’t be a sense of unfinished business for the former No.10 at Anfield with him having achieved all that he could with the Reds.

With Bobby Firmino and the Egyptian international still possessing contracts due to expire next summer, the next year could bring about quite the heartbreak for supporters should negotiations fail to reach a suitable conclusion.

There’s been plenty of indication from Salah’s end of a willingness to continue his Merseyside journey beyond 2023, though it remains decidedly unclear as to whether an appropriate compromise can be reached between club and player.

Ultimately, of course, all great things must come to an end and the reality is that the forward planning as far as the front-three is concerned has already begun courtesy of the prior additions of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

Given that the former Chelsea hitman looks more than capable of extending his best years well into his 30s, however, we’d much prefer to avoid a tearful goodbye next summer if possible.

