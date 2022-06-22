Monaco to pay for Takumi Minamino in five separate installments to cover the £15.5 million transfer fee

Liverpool look set to join the departures of Sadio Mane and Divock Origi with Takumi Minamino, as his move to Monaco edges closer.

As reported by Santi Aouna for Mercato, the fee may not be as straightforward as first thought: ‘Agreement found between #Monaco and #Liverpool for Takumi Minamino 🇯🇵 .

‘Price: 15M €. Paid in 5 instalments’.

There’s no oddity about paying in installments but for the agreed fee of £15.5 million to be paid in increments of just over £3 million at a time, does seem rather drawn out for a relatively low fee.

It’s a promising profit that is set to be made on the 27-year-old but it will take a while for the money to arrive in our bank and in full.

The Japanese international looks to have been a little frustrated with his game time and so perhaps this was a move that the player wanted, with our club happy to compromise so that we got more money and our No.18 went to the club that he wanted to play for.

