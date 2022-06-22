‘Naby lad’ – Naby Keita enjoys the sun and the sea as he shares an image of his summer holidays

Naby Keita has been enjoying the sunshine and the sea, as he posted an image of his summer 2022 holiday destination.

Taking to his Instagram account to upload an image of him on a Pardo yacht, the 27-year-old wrote: ‘🚤 Naby lad ✌🏽’.

It never won’t be amusing that our No.8 always signs every social media post off with his Scouse nickname and that seems to be a clear indication of his love of the club.

READ MORE: Jose Enrique on the ‘strange’ sight of Sadio Mane in a Bayern Munich shirt and wishing that he had ‘stayed’ at Liverpool

There have been several rumours that the next objective for those in charge at Anfield is to extend the stay of the Guinean midfielder, with his deal set to end next summer.

Given the complications around Mo Salah and Sadio Mane’s negotiations, everyone will be hoping that any future contract deals can go a lot more smoothly.

For now; the former RB Leipzig man can enjoy the end of his holidays, before meeting up with his teammates next month.

You can view the post on Keita’s Instagram account:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business