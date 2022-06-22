Sadio Mane at a loss for words over ‘really strange’ Liverpool development

Sadio Mane admitted it was ‘really, really strange’ to be faced with the reality of his Liverpool career coming to an end after six trophy-laden years with Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The Ballon d’Or hopeful leaves Anfield having helped the Reds lift a further two pieces of silverware in the form of both domestic cups with the side having been whiskers away from completing a historic quadruple.

“Yeah, for sure, for sure. Obviously it is strange – really, really strange – to no longer be a Liverpool player after six years spent at Anfield,” the 30-year-old told liverpoolfc.com.

“But of course I had a great time, an unbelievable time, and since my first day I really, really enjoyed training, playing, at Anfield especially and in front of these amazing supporters.

“Now it’s come to the end, so what can you say?”

A guaranteed £27.5m sees the AFCON winner move to Bayern Munich having passed a medical with the Bundesliga giants today.

Having been an integral part of a forward line widely feared and respected across Europe for the last six years, it’s a reality many a Liverpool fan will find difficult to accept despite the £64m addition of highly-rated Benfica man, Darwin Nunez.

It’s an exit that has been years in the making with the prior signings of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, of course, with our recruitment team expertly planning for the future and life (harsh as it may seem) without our prestigious front-three.

The reality remains that a similar fate will await both Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah, though hopefully not in the near future and we hope that talks between the club and our No.11 deliver a positive result.

